BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Several towns and organizations in Southwest Virginia will receive tens of thousands of dollars for revitalization and business developments, according to a release from Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office.

On Tuesday, Youngkin’s office announced $2,910,500 in grants had been awarded to 45 projects throughout the Commonwealth. The funds are in the form of Virginia Main Street (VMS), Community Business Launch (CBL) and Virginia Business District Resurgence (VBDRG) grants.

In Southwest Virginia, the following localities and organizations received grants for projects:

Believe in Bristol – $75,000 for the Bristol Public Art Initiative

Bristol Chamber of Commerce – $100,000 for the Made in Bristol project

Gate City Frontier Inc. – $15,000 for Gate City Proud

Project Glade – $56,000 for Project YES Business and Innovation Center 2023-24

St. Paul Tomorrow – $10,000 for Gateway Art

Town of Wise – $50,000 for Community Business Launch 2024

In total, $306,000 in various grants will make its way to Southwest Virginia. The governor’s office states the goal of funding the projects is to “revitalize historic commercial districts, expand small businesses and bolster the local economies.”

All of the grant programs are administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Virginia is open for business, and my administration recognizes the importance of building strong entrepreneurial ecosystems and investing in our historic downtowns to make Virginia the best place to do business in the nation. These investments will ensure that, as we grow Virginia’s economy, we are supporting our local economies and creating strategic economic opportunities while preserving the unique character of these communities across the Commonwealth.” Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

All of the grant recipients, grant amounts and projects can be found through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s website.