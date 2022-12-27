RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state.

In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen Building into a distillery and restaurant.

Pennington Gap will get $850,000 to renovate the former Bailey-Robbins building, allowing for a proposed coffee shop and radio station. According to the governor’s office, the project is expected to create 12–14 jobs.

The town of Tazewell will receive $600,000 to renovate the former Sunnyside Manor into a short-term housing development.