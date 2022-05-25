LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War will be returned to Southwest Virginia next month.

Army Corporal Roy H. Thomas was a native of St. Charles. He was originally reported missing in action in 1950 at the age of 22, according to a release from the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.

Thomas was reported MIA after his unit was involved in a battle in North Korea. According to the release, his remains could not be recovered following the battle.

Nearly 70 years after he was reported MIA, Thomas’ remains were turned over to the United States by North Korea on July 27, 2018. In December 2020, he was accounted for and identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The release states that graveside services will be held at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap before he is buried in Woodway.

Thomas’ name is recorded in Honolulu on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Now that he has been identified, there will be a rosette placed by his name to show that he has been accounted for.