Southwest Virginia Schools complying with Gov. Youngkin’s Exec. Order No. 2

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has formally been in his position for a little over a week now, but he’s already making good on campaign promises.

On the trail to becoming Governor, Youngkin made his stance on masks in schools clear, stating it should be the choice of the child’s parent.

Upon his inauguration into the role, he issued Executive Order Number Two and Order of Public Health Emergency One which reaffirmed the rights of parents in the upbringing, education and care of their children; which in the end, granted parents the power to opt their child out of school mask mandates across the Commonwealth.

Since the pandemic began, students in Virginia have remained in masks. Masks all the time, everywhere on campus was one of the conditions for a safe return to in-person learning.

However, Executive Order Number Two, which took effect Monday, Jan. 24, paints a different picture on campus.

Students in schools across Southwest Virginia were seen with masks off Monday morning, but not all of them. The overwhelming majority of students in Bristol Virginia chose to keep their masks on, despite this new order.

Keith Perrigan, the Superintendent in Bristol Virginia Public Schools said district-wide, only 13% of students opted out of wearing a mask on campus.

“It doesn’t seem that there are a lot of folks in Bristol that are quite ready to allow their students to come to school without masks but the ones who do, we’re here and we’re supporting them and we’re supporting our other students as well. I think decisions like this are best made at the local level because we know what’s going on in our school buildings,” he said.

Perrigan said while this order is a step in the right direction in regard to a return to normalcy on school campuses, he believes it comes at a challenging time for our region and he’s not the only one with this line of thinking.

Wise County Schools Superintendent, Greg Mullins, told News Channel 11 their region is dealing with a “significant spike” in COVID cases, one of the biggest since the pandemic began.

“We have a real surge in this area, the number of cases are mostly Omicron cases but we have significant numbers, and levels of transmission are up throughout our region,” said Mullins.

Perrigan said he feels if this choice was offered a few weeks ago, students would’ve gladly ripped off their masks seeing as case counts district-wide were averaging far lower numbers.

“I think if we would’ve done this three or four weeks ago when our case level was two or three cases across the division per week, I think you would’ve seen a lot more students taking their masks off,” said Perrigan.

However, not every district is seeing students keep face coverings on. Lee County Schools Division Superintendent, Brian Dean sent us this statement in regard to what he saw for the most part on their 11 campuses across the district Monday morning:

“For the most part, masks are not being worn by students on campus since the order went into effect. However, some did choose to keep them on but overall, the majority of students are not wearing face coverings.” -Brian Dean, Lee County Schools Division Superintendent

Dean said it’s concerning when you see these high case numbers now coupled with the option not to wear masks and worries that it may get to a point where it could be difficult to staff schools, but hopes that doesn’t become an issue.

While the option to wear not wear a mask is now on the table, that doesn’t mean other safety strategies are going away. Schools are still implementing social distancing, constant cleaning, and sanitizing stations throughout districts in Southwest Virginia.

“The number of mitigation strategies that we used, we felt like all of those played a role in allowing us to continue in-person instruction. Today (Monday), certainly we have students without masks, but we’re continuing with all of our other strategies,” said Mullins.

These schools also consulted with the Virginia Department of Health both when the executive order was issued and when it took effect. Officials with VDH told News Channel 11 keeping an open line of communication between schools and health officials has been crucial throughout the pandemic.

“Mount Rogers Health District has long-standing, strong relationships with our local schools. Prior to the pandemic, we regularly coordinated health education, outreach programming, and vaccination clinics. Throughout COVID-19, we have worked closely with our schools to plan, mitigate, and respond to all aspects of the challenges brought by the pandemic. We deeply value and rely on our schools as partners to help our children and community be as healthy as they can be in all aspects of their lives.” Breanne Forbes Hubbard, Spokesperson

While Southwest Virginia schools are complying with the new order, seven other school districts in Virginia are suing to stop Governor Youngkin’s optional order.