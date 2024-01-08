LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – In December of 2023, Virginia Energy announced it would begin holding an Energy Education Series throughout Southwest Virginia to inform the public of energy projects in the area.

Now, one group in the area has concerns about the possibilities Virginia Energy brings.

“This is one more experimental thing that they’re going to use us as guinea pigs,” said Laura Miller, a resident of Wise, Virginia. “And that’s why we’re concerned about it. I’m certainly not the only one.”

Residents from all across Southwest Virginia traveled to the Town of Lebanon for this meeting, hoping to express their concerns to Virginia Energy. These concerns range from the impact of nuclear energy projects in the works to economic development.

“It just, that’s why we’re here,” said Jane Branham, a resident of Big Stone Gap. “To find out what their plan is.”

“We don’t have any idea of how to deal with it, and to do something that hasn’t been done before, to site small modular nuclear reactor,” said Rees Sherer, a resident of Emory. “Which hasn’t been done here in this nation, to do on-site reprocessing of the high-level [nuclear] waste.”

Kathy Selvage, a resident from Big Stone Gap, said she feels that there are better solutions than nuclear power.

“We have the sun, wind, we have hydro,” said Selvage. “That’s one of the things we can be doing, not only utilizing those forms of energy but also investing in storage, and I think we’d be on the right track.”

Representatives from Virginia Energy, each representing a different energy source, answered any questions the public might have. Virginia Energy public relations manager Tarah Kesterson said the meeting is the kickoff for the Energy Education Series, allowing the public to learn more about the project.

“We’ve had a call for some public participation for a long time now,” said Kesterson. “So we just wanted to honor that and also get as much information as we can to make sure that the education we provide to the people of Virginia is accurate and very specific to what they’re looking for.”

And what they’re looking for is assurance for the safety of them and their loved ones.

“I’m just real concerned about it being in our local area,” said Wise resident Mike Shell. “Plus, it’s going to be close to a school and my grandkids need a good, clean place to live.”

The time and date for the next meeting have not yet been announced.