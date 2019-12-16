Southwest Virginia police K-9 receives body armor donation

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion, Va. Police Department K-9 recently received his own body armor.

According to a release, K-9 Cooper was given a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The non-profit group had the vest embroidered with a message in memory of deceased Union County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Office K-9 Josey.

“We are honored that our department was chosen,” said Marion Mayor David Helms. “Our law enforcement officers, including Cooper, are amazing attributes for our community, and we appreciate Vested Interest in helping us keep our K9 safe.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies procure boy armor for K-9s. The group has provided more than 3,200 protective vests since then.

According to the release, the donation to provide a vest for these K-9s is $950 each, but the vests can be worth more than $2,000.