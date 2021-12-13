Southwest Virginia leaders react to universal broadband funding

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia will get a big upgrade to its rural broadband infrastructure and community leaders said it could provide a big boost to local education and the economy.

Southwest Virginia will receive just over $111 million in American Rescue Plan and Virginia Telecommunication Initiative funding. That funding was allocated during a special session on COVID-19 relief money held earlier this year.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the specific allocations Monday morning. Localities across the Commonwealth will receive a total of more than $700 million that will advance the goal of universal broadband to 2024.

Funding for ten counties in Southwest Virginia to install broadband connections is split between regional planning commissions.

The Mount Rogers Planning District and provider Point Broadband received over $65 million to provide connection in Smyth, Washington and Wythe Counties.

The Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission and Point Broadband will receive over $23 million to connect Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell Counties.

The LENOWISCO Planning District Commission and the Scott County Telephone Cooperative will receive over $22 million to connect Lee, Wise and Scott Counties.

That funding will cover over 44,000 connections in Southwest Virginia alone.

Virginia state Sen. Todd Pillion said the use of COVID-19 relief funds made the long-awaited upgrade a possibility.

“Without this government funding, we would never come this far this quickly,” Pillion said. “Finally, we can have the broadband access that our students need, that our workers need, that our homes need.”

The pandemic helped re-emphasize the need for a reliable connection to lawmakers and community leaders after students and workers in rural communities struggled to find internet access while learning and working from home.

Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan also serves as a regional president for the Coalition of Small & Rural Schools of Virginia.

He said rural schools typically have not struggled with internet connection, but problems arise when students go home.

“There’s a big homework gap in rural areas, so students who don’t have access to broadband at home are at a disadvantage,” Perrigan said. “It’s a real educational equity issue.”

Perrigan said rural broadband access should help better prepare students for working in the digital age and could lead to better job opportunities down the road.

With a reliable connection possible in the next couple of years, Pillion said it could boost the rural economy with new businesses and workers.

“This certainly provides an opportunity to bring companies into our area,” Pillion said. “There’s a lot of stay at home workers now because of the pandemic, and there’s a lot of people doing sales out of their house that need it as well.”



Pillion said internet service providers have their plans for installing the fiber-optic cable connections in place, and work could start in the coming months.