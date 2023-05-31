BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced the winners of the second annual Virginia Elk Hunt Lottery on Tuesday, one of whom resides in News Channel 11’s coverage area.

The DWR revealed in a video announcement the five winners who will each have a chance to harvest a bull elk in Southwest Virginia in October.

While names were not disclosed during the announcement, the DWR Elk Project Leader Jackie Rosenberger did reveal the customer IDs from the lottery as well as their hometowns. One of the five winners hails from Raven, Virginia in Russell and Tazewell counties.

Three other Virginia residents won from Dublin, Warrenton and McGaheysville. A hunter from Edgefield, South Carolina was also identified as a lottery winner.

The DWR awarded its sixth and final bull elk tag to a conservation organization, which will select a hunter through its own raffle. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation was the organization chosen to receive that final tag.

During the inaugural elk hunt in 2022, all six hunters were successful in harvesting a bull elk within the Elk Management Zone (EMZ). The EMZ is comprised of Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties.

The funds generated by the elk hunt lottery will fund DWR’s general fund for wildlife management and conservation.