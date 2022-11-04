CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — Two people died in a mobile home fire on the 500 block of Boody Road Thursday morning, according to emergency officials.

Russell County EMA Director Jess Powers told News Channel 11 that the owner reported the fire at 9:53 a.m. The owner and another adult escaped the fire, but two others at the home did not make it out and died.

Those who died in the fire had been visiting the family who lived in the mobile home, Powers said. Identifiers of the victims, such as ages, have not yet been released. It is unknown if any animals were also in the structure.

Powers said that crews extinguished the flames, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“Trailers are very difficult because they go up so quickly,” Powers said.

Responding crews included the St. Paul, Castlewood and Dante volunteer fire departments, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Russell County Emergency Management. Representatives of the American Red Cross will also respond to help the survivors.

This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them on-air and online at WJHL.com.