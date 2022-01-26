Southwest Virginia Health Wagon receives funding for telemedicine services

SW Va. (WJHL) – The St. Mary’s Health Wagon is receiving more than $40,000 to purchase telehealth equipment.

The grant money will go towards purchasing telemedicine carts and connected devices for the Health Wagon that will reduce foot traffic to in-person locations. according to a release from Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Office.

“I have long advocated for telehealth services as a way to reach underserved and isolated communities. The pandemic has proven the value of these services, and I support their continued expansion,” Giffith stated.

The Health Wagon is one of the oldest mobile clinics in the United States and provides care to patients free of care.

The Wagon runs off of donations like these.

Funding comes from the Federal Communications Commission COVID-19 Telehealth Program which was created by the CARES Act.