ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A $75,000 grant will help the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center expand its services in the region.

The Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation presented the check to the Abingdon-based clinic on Thursday.

The clinic serves people in the Mount Rogers, Lenowisco, and Cumberland Plateau health districts.

(Photo: WJHL)

Delta Dental’s donation will support an expansion project that will allow the clinic to better serve an underserved community.

“Delta Dental’s $75,000 donation is yet another example of a community partner recognizing the importance of the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center,” Virginia state Sen. Todd Pillion said in a statement. “The clinic is an amazing community asset, providing education, healthcare, and workforce development under one roof while fulfilling a need for access to quality care in the region.”

The Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center opened in 2020.