ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A $75,000 grant will help the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center expand its services in the region.
The Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation presented the check to the Abingdon-based clinic on Thursday.
The clinic serves people in the Mount Rogers, Lenowisco, and Cumberland Plateau health districts.
Delta Dental’s donation will support an expansion project that will allow the clinic to better serve an underserved community.
“Delta Dental’s $75,000 donation is yet another example of a community partner recognizing the importance of the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center,” Virginia state Sen. Todd Pillion said in a statement. “The clinic is an amazing community asset, providing education, healthcare, and workforce development under one roof while fulfilling a need for access to quality care in the region.”
The Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center opened in 2020.