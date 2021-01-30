Southwest Virginia Community College’s Foundation to offer student housing

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia Community College’s Foundation will offer student housing as soon as August.

According to a post on the Virginia’s Community College System website, the project’s goal is to “reduce student housing insecurity and boost college recruitment and retention,” especially with students enrolled in its athletic program that come from outside the college’s immediate service area.

The first phase of the project will house 60 students in 15 four-bedroom units, and half of those could be available in August.

“Financing and management for the project also will be handled by the foundation,” the post said. “The project will not affect student tuitions at SWCC.”

The new housing facilities will be built on a 25-acre property owned by the Southwest Virginia Community College’s Foundation.

The estimated cost of the first phase is $2.5 million.