Southwest Virginia Community College offering free tuition for Tazewell Co. students

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — One college in Southwest Virginia is offering free tuition to students in Tazewell County.

Southwest Virginia Community College says they will offer free tuition to all Tazewell County High School seniors starting in the fall semester of this year.

The program is part of a new partnership between the estate of Sam G. McCall Jr. and the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.

All 2019 Tazewell County High School graduates with a 2.0 grade point average are eligible to receive “last-dollar funding” to attend the college.

All students must also participate in the college’s “Eagle Program.”

For more details, call (276) 964-7724.