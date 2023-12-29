RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia communities were awarded block grant funding for various projects.
The federal funds were awarded through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, according to Rep. Morgan Griffith’s office.
More than $7 million was awarded to local communities:
- Abingdon — $945,259 for the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center Project
- Big Stone Gap — $1,291,524 for the East Stone Comprehensive Utility System Improvements Project
- Glade Spring — $702,584 for the Glade Spring Housing Rehab Project
- Lee County — $983,991 for the St. Charles Waterline Replacement Project
- Russell County — $514,500 for the Tiller Trailer Park Waterline Extension Project
- Wise County — $3,000,000 for the Pound Water System Phase 1 Project