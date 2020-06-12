Southwest Virginia clinic to receive $1 million for black lung program

ST. CHARLES, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia health clinic has received federal funding to help active and retired coal miners who suffer from black lung disease.

Stone Mountain Health Services announced that it was awarded $1,072,356 for its Black Lung Clinic Program.

The funds came from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Coal workers’ pneumococcus, or black lung disease, is caused by inhaling coal dust.

Stone Mountain provides black lung services at its respiratory clinics in St. Charles and Vansant.