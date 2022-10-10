ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A free health fair is happening on October 15 in one Southwest Virginia town, and everyone is welcome.

It’s being hosted by Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon in partnership with the Washington County Health Department, Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition, Marsh Blood Mobile and Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corp.

Reverend Kevin Campbell with the church sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the fair, which will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can get vaccines, test your blood sugar, donate blood and more.

The address is 136 East Main Street in Abingdon.