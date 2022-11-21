RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Russell County-native band is continuing to make big waves in the music industry.

On Sunday morning, 49 Winchester posted on their social media that their song “Last Call” was featured in the latest episode of Paramount’s drama series “Yellowstone.” The show stars actors like Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes and follows conflicts involving Montana ranchers, a nearby reservation and land developers. The episode aired at 8 p.m.

The band, which hails from Castlewood, Virginia, originally, has played in multiple local concert series and festivals, including the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and the Pinnacle Summer Concert Series.

They have also played in Northeast Tennessee several times at venues like the Down Home in Johnson City and will be playing at the Paramount in Bristol in April 2023.

49 Winchester boasts more than 680,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Their most listened-to song on the app is “Russell County Line.”