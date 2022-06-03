LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A local food truck known for its pizza in Southwest Virginia has won a $10,000 matching fund grant.

The grant was awarded to Engine 343 Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza food truck by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA).

The logo for Engine 343 Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza. (Photo: VCEDA)

The truck, owned by Jennifer and Travis Anderson, usually sets up at events in the Town of Appalachia. The owners say that the secret to their pizzas is using true Italian ingredients.

“We use the best flour and sea salt from overseas, plus we even use specific water to make our true Neapolitan style pizzas,” the owners of Engine 343 stated. “We make our dough fresh. Once out of the mixer the dough has a sitting period to begin the magical process of rising, then off to the fridge to slow the yeast down, so the starches can take over and work their magic. How long we ferment — well that is our little secret.”

The name of the food truck itself is a “tip of the hat to firemen,” according to the release. Travis Anderson himself is a career-long firefighter, and the number “343” stands for the number of firefighters who died on September 11, 2001.

The Andersons say a brick and mortar location could be in the works if they are eventually able to find the right building and location.

For more information of Engine 343 check out their Facebook page.