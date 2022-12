GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) – Looking to jam out for a good cause?

Check out the second ‘Southern Gap Winter Jam’ happening Thursday, Dec. 22.

Three great artists will take the stage at the visitor center located at 1124 Chipping Sparrow Road.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. They can be purchased here.

The Winter Jam is a fundraiser for the Southern Gap Amphitheater project. Billie Campbell sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the event.