GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) – Southern Gap Outdoor Adventures is hosting a celebration of wildlife and mountain culture with a three-day festival.

‘Southern Gap Elk Fest’ is happening Oct. 26 through 28. It will be held at the Southern Gap Visitor Center which can be found at 1124 Chipping Sparrow Road.

Music, mountain games, elk tours and a mountain arts showcase are just a small portion of the fun to be had at the festival.

Admission is free, but there are fees for the Elk tours and ATV hunt. More details can be found here.

