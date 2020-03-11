1  of  2
Southern Craft opens in Bristol

Local

News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Johnson City-based barbecue restaurant, Southern Craft, opened in the Sessions Hotel.

This marks the second Southern Craft location.

PREVIOUSLY: Hotel developer: Southern Craft expanding with location in new Bristol hotel

