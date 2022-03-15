CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Regional BBQ staple Southern Craft is headed to a new, more nautical location on the shores of Watauga Lake.

According to Southern Craft chief brewer Keith Dancy, a new location is headed to the former Captain’s Table located at Lakeshore Marina. The Captain’s Table was formerly located along US 321 in Hampton.

The BBQ restaurant announced on Facebook that applications are open for pitmasters, kitchen staff, servers and bartenders at the upcoming location. Anyone interested is asked to send their resume to southerncraftbbq@gmail.com.

Southern Craft has two other locations in Johnson City and Bristol, Virginia.