GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Southern Craft location on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville is nearly complete and will soon be open for business.

“It’s been a long process,” said Hallie Broadstone, general manager at the Greeneville location. “We’ve been working on getting it open for a little over two years now.”

Broadstone told News Channel 11 that they are hoping to finish renovations by Oct. 1.

“Most of the construction has been completed,” said Broadstone. “We’re moving on to putting in technologies and small wares and kind of getting the space ready for guests.”

Greeneville resident Lydia Robinson said she is excited for the Southern Craft to open.

“Honestly, I’m enjoying it,” said Robinson. “We don’t have to drive an hour just to go eat somewhere nice, and now it will only take me 15 to 20 minutes to go eat somewhere nice.”

The Southern Craft still needs some final touches and to hire staff members before it can officially open.

“We’ve been absorbing a lot of the other restaurant employees who recently lost their job from another closure,” said Broadstone. “We’re really happy to kind of be up and running at that time so that we can get those people jobs and get them back to work.”

JaQuinton Thompson, also of Greeneville, said bringing Southern Craft to the area will help bring more jobs.

“I am excited to see new business coming to Greeneville,” said Thompson. “It helps business owners like myself continue to get new opportunities, so it’s always a win-win for everybody.”

The Greeneville Southern Craft location is taking applications for staff members. People who are interested in applying can apply online or in person at the Johnson City location.