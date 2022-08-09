CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the cause of a fire in the walls of Southern Craft BBQ’s Watauga Lake location was discovered, restaurant operators said the business will resume normal operation.

The fire, which began early Monday afternoon, burned inside of an exterior wall before being extinguished by fire crews.

Restaurant operator Rafael Zabala told News Channel 11 that the incident was caused by a faulty wire that ran to exterior lights. After the cause was discovered, Zabala said the wire was removed by an electrician.

While employees were inside the building at the time, no injuries were reported. No customers were inside Monday, as the location remains closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Thankfully, there was minimal damage,” Zabala said. “And normal business hours will continue as scheduled.”

The location is relatively new to Watauga Lake and occupies the former site of the Captain’s Table seafood restaurant.