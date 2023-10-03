NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Johnson City-based Southern Craft BBQ is expanding to Southwest Virginia.

Leaders of Southern Craft and Great Oak Brewing told News Channel 11 on Tuesday the old Sugar Hills Cidery in Norton will be their next location.

“At this point in the market, it’s kind of hard to go to Knoxville, it’s kind of saturated, you can’t really go south to Asheville, again it’s saturated; so I’m happy to go to what they call the ‘lost corner’ and brew beer it’s a good market it’s just kind of untapped,” said Keith Dancy of Great Oak Brewing.

The Southern Craft restaurant side of the project is expected to open in late spring or early summer of 2024. The company hopes to start making beer at the Norton location by the first of the year.

According to Great Oak, it will be able to make about 1,000 kegs of beer a year once up and running.