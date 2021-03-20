Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House hosts first ever Shamrock Shuffle 5k

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – About 600 people came out to the Shamrock Shuffle 5k to benefit the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House Saturday.
Runners from across the Tri-Cities came out to the event held at ETSU.
Malia Grant, Shamrock Shuffle Organizer, said the outdoor event replaced the usual St. Patrick’s Day bash that was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“We have been so just overwhelmed by the turn out of our community,” Grant said. “So yes, we hope to do this again next year and make this an annual event.”