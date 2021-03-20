Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House hosts first ever Shamrock Shuffle 5k

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – About 600 people came out to the Shamrock Shuffle 5k to benefit the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House Saturday.

Runners from across the Tri-Cities came out to the event held at ETSU.

First annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k benefiting Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House happening right now at ETSU. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/vL77EIt0gv — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@amycockerhamtv) March 20, 2021

Malia Grant, Shamrock Shuffle Organizer, said the outdoor event replaced the usual St. Patrick’s Day bash that was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We have been so just overwhelmed by the turn out of our community,” Grant said. “So yes, we hope to do this again next year and make this an annual event.”