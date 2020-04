HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a Tennessee Department of Transportation official, one southbound lane on State Route 1 at Kaywood Avenue is closed in Hawkins County due to a sinkhole.

One lane is closed to southbound traffic on SR 1 at Kaywood Avenue in Hawkins County due to a sinkhole. pic.twitter.com/qtDX9zwB1H — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 18, 2020

