South Side VFD: 1 dead after early morning fire in Unicoi County; TBI investigating

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after a fire claimed the life of a person in Unicoi County early Tuesday morning.

According to Captain Jeff Bryant of the South Side Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire on Georgia Avenue at 1:36 a.m.

A resident of the home died as a result of the fire, according to Bryant.

No one else was injured in the fire.

Bryant told News Channel 11 that crews cleared the scene of the fire around 5 a.m.

The house was destroyed in the fire.

Bryant said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fatal fire.

The Erwin Fire Department and the Unicoi County Fire Department were called to assist at the fire, as well as the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.