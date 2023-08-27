JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The annual Tree Streets Yard Sale gives residents of the Johnson City neighborhoods a chance to clear out some of their clutter, and others have the chance to look for their newest finds.

“Residents love it,” said Margie Kendall, President of the Southside Neighborhood Organization. “It’s just a really good opportunity for us to clean out our closest and get some stuff out of our house.”

This year, the sale happened earlier than usual. Kendall said they moved it to avoid any conflicts with other Johnson City events, as well as trying to bring in more college-aged students.

“We were just trying to not have so many conflicts with other downtown events,” said Kendall. “We wanted to free up sellers to be able to sell out their home, people to shop here. And also, this neighborhood is really full of a lot of college students, too. And so this is around college move-in time, so we thought they could find some good deals as well.”

Several vendors who participated in the sale did so to help support local nonprofits.

“It just seemed like such a great opportunity to raise funds for the mission, so we started doing it in 2019,” said Maggie Wood, executive director of A Step Ahead Foundation. “Aside from 2020, we’ve done it as a fundraiser ever since.”

Wood said she believes the potential to find a good deal brings people back every year.

“It’s fun to see what people pick out and what people get excited about,” said Wood. “I think that’s what keeps people coming back is just that like ‘Oh, I wonder what I’m going to find, maybe I’ll find an absolute treasure.'”