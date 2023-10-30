JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City elementary school celebrated the addition of a new sculpture of its mascot Monday.

The South Side PTA held a dedication ceremony Monday for its new Quilted Owl sculpture. Angelique Fraley, a local artist, created the sculpture with symbols and patterns inspired by family quilts.

South Side Elementary is the “Home of the Owls,” and David Isaacs of Isaacs Pools and Spas bought and donated the sculpture to the school, the PTA stated.

The South Side PTA hopes the school’s community will consider using the sculpture as a site for first day of school or senior pictures.