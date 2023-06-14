GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A South Greene High School student was involved in an ATV crash on Tuesday, police report.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened on Flag Branch Road around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses on the scene told officers they heard a crash and found the victim, Braxton Wilhoit, pinned under the ATV.

The administration at South Greene confirmed that Wilhoit was a student at the high school.

Braxton Wilhoit was unresponsive upon the arrival of officers, the department stated, and was airlifted to the JC Medical Center. Administration at South Greene High School told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that he later succumbed to his injuries.

“Braxton was a small giant and a wonderful young man. He loved sports-Football, Baseball, Fishing, Hunting, etc. His smile could light up a room. He was respectful, kind, loyal and willing to help out in any way possible. He will be missed so much by our entire community,” said South Greene Principal Lori Wilhoit.

A prayer circle will be held for friends and family at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the South Greene High School football field.

Lori Wilhoit told News Channel 11 counselors will be at the school from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Mental health therapists and pastors will also be at the vigil on Wednesday.