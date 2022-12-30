BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some South Fork Utility District customers are no longer under a boil water advisory.

The utility announced Friday that customers served by its tank Ryder Church Road should continue to boil water before consumption. That includes customers on:

Ryder Church Road

Possum Creek

Jenkins Rd

Mt. Holston Rd

Graybeal Hollow Rd

Weaver Creek Rd

Buchanan Ln

Fritz Hollow Rd

Ellie Rd

Jenkins Hollow Rd

Hickory Tree Rd

Morrell Creek Rd

Flatwoods Rd

Hayes Rd

Morrell Town

Morrell Creek Ln.

For all other customers, the boil water advisory has been lifted.

The utility says its tanks are not at full capacity, but water levels are slowly rising.

South Fork customers are still encouraged to conserve water so tanks will fill faster.

The utility issued a boil water advisory earlier this week after customer water line breaks and power outages resulted in low water levels in its tanks.