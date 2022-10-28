(WJHL) — South Fork Utility District customers told News Channel 11 they went a couple of days without water. On Friday, the utility company said the outages came as a result of multiple breaks in its main water line.

South Fork officials say that they first found a water line break on Weaver Pike next to Faith Lutheran Church on Tuesday night. That break led to repairs of 240 feet of 6-inch galvanized pipe, which the company replaced with 6-inch PVC following state approval.

Crews made repairs in that area by Wednesday night; however, the next morning on Thursday, more breaks were discovered several hundred yards down the same line. More repairs led to the discovery of more breaks.

“That repair was made by approximately 12 p.m. Thursday, at which time another break had happened on the main line at the four-way stop on Hickory Tree Road, causing the road to cave in,” said a South Fork Utility District spokesperson. “Upon completion of that repair and before the 6-inch line on Weaver Pike was fully pressurized again, two more breaks about 50 feet apart were found on the Weaver Pike line at Grandor Drive.”

Crews were completing those repairs Thursday night. The multiple breaks found alerted the utility company that its infrastructure is aging and will “have to be addressed soon.” It considers approximately 6 miles of galvanized pipe on the Weaver Pike as “a major problem.”

No further details have been released at this time.