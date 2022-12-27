BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District is urging customers to boil water before consuming it.

The utility announced late Tuesday that power interruptions and recent customer water line breaks have caused the district’s tanks to drop below critical levels.

“Due to water tanks going dry we have reason to suspect that the water distributed to the customers of the South Fork Utility District may be contaminated,” South Fork’s boil water notice states.

South Fork says until further notice, customers should boil water before drinking or using it for preparing food.

The utility says customers should take the following steps:

Prior to boiling, the water should be strained through a clean cloth to remove any sediment or floating material.

The water should then be heated to a vigorous boil, and the rolling boil should be maintained for one minute to insure disinfection.

According to South Fork, the boil water notice will be lifted once water tanks are able to fill and bacteriological samples can be taken.