BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The embattled South Fork Utility District has a new leader.

The utility announced Wednesday that Adam Hale will serve as the new general manager effective Jan. 1.

According to the utility district, Hale “has made his career working with water utilities” and “holds all licenses necessary to effectively manage this utility and put us on a positive path moving forward.”

Earlier this month, South Fork accepted the resignation of general manager Garry Smith, who was the subject of a state investigation that found $1.7 million in “questionable payments” to Smith and companies he operates or has an interest in.

The utility district serves more than 3,000 water customers in Sullivan County.