BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District reported that water main breaks continue to affect most of its customers.

On Thursday, a spokesperson with the utility company told News Channel 11 that several water main breaks caused water outages to an unknown amount of customers. The utility serves about 3,000 customers east of Bristol.

It is unclear when water will be restored.

The utility on Wednesday issued a boil water notice; however, customers tell News Channel 11 that they have been without water for two days.

Crews continue to work on fixing the 6-inch main break on Weaver Pike in Bristol. South Fork Utility District attributed the break to failing infrastructure.

No more information is available at this time. News Channel 11 is working to obtain more details.