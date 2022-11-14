(WJHL) — South Fork Utility District created a Facebook page to alert customers of scheduled maintenance, closures, outages and more.

The utility company said it aims to improve its communication with customers.

“We realize that we have fallen short in this area in the past and we are taking steps to correct that issue,” a spokesperson messaged News Channel 11 on Monday. “…We want to better serve our community and we are working very hard to fix it.”

Customers can follow these updates by liking the South Fork Utility District’s Facebook page.