BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — South Fork Utility District announced on Monday a partnership with ServLine, a protection program that provides water leak insurance to customers.

According to a social media post by South Fork Utility, the insurance goes into effect on June 1 and all South Fork customers will be automatically enrolled. Residential customers will see a new line item totaling two dollars each month on their utility bills, according to the post.

Customers have the chance to opt out of this leak insurance program by calling South Fork Utilities at any time. The post states if customers opt out of this coverage, “there will be no more adjustments made to your utility bill for water loss/leaks through the utility. If you do not opt out of this coverage you will be allowed 1 [leak] occurrence per 12-month period up to $2500.”

The post said customers will qualify for a leak insurance claim and adjustment through this program if their bill is two times (double) their average bill.

Customers with a suspected leak must contact ServLine, where the customer will pay their average monthly bill, and ServLine will send a check to South Fork Utility for the outstanding remainder of the bill.

The post states, “Claims must be submitted for adjustment within 90 days from billing date. This coverage will also cover 2 billing cycles in case a leak rolls over into the next month.”

Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to call South Fork Utility at 423-217-4233.