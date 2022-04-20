BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District plans to merge with the Bristol Bluff City Utility District.

According to a press release Wednesday, leaders from both districts have tentatively agreed to move forward with a merger, which South Fork leaders will vote on next week.

The proposed merger comes after a state comptroller’s investigation into the South Fork district found “questionable payments” of nearly $1.7 million to the utility’s district manager, Garry Smith

According to the release, the comptroller’s office recommended that South Fork merge with the Bristol Bluff City Utility District. The release said the proposed merger is also supported by Mayor Richard Venable, who called for the resignation of the utility district’s board of directors.

No members of the South Fork board will serve on the Bristol Bluff City board, according to the release.

The South Fork Board of Directors will vote on the merger during a public meeting on April 26. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Blountville courthouse.

According to the release, the Bristol Bluff City district will conduct an independent rate study to ensure fair and equitable rates for customers, a study the South Fork board had already authorized after it approved a five percent rate increase earlier this year.

The South Fork Utility District was created in 2020 with the merger of the Holston and South Bristol-Weaver Pike Utility Districts. It serves about 3,500 customers.

The Bristol Bluff City Utility District will serve around 6,000 customers following the merger with South Fork.