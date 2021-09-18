Sorghum Festival: creating something sweet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This year marked the twenty-second annual Sorghum Festival.

The festival was held at the Tipton Haynes Historic Site, and featured craft vendors, food and visitors could also tour the site to learn its history.

The goal of the event was to teach visitors how to make Sorghum by boiling Sorghum cane.

“Last year we had it virtually so it’s good actually getting people back out, and see their smiling faces,” said Wes Spurgeon, Co-Director of Tipton-Haynes Historic Site. “They can actually see the mule turning, the mule press, and the cooking down. They can see all of it in person”.

To find out more on this event or future events click here.