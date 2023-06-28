ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A deceased songwriter from Rogersville who worked with country music legends was honored in his hometown Wednesday.

Wednesday marks what would have been Kim Williams’s birthday. A Tennessee Music Pathways marker dedicated to him was unveiled at Crockett Spring Park and Arboretum.

Williams, who was born in Kingsport and raised in the Poor Valley community north of Rogersville, turned to songwriting after he was in a disabling accident. During his life, he co-wrote songs with stars like Garth Brooks, Randy Travis, George Strait, Rascal Flatts and Reba McEntire.

He passed away in 2016.

His wife, Phyllis Williams, spoke with News Channel 11 Wednesday as the marker was unveiled.

“I feel very blessed,” she said. “I feel very humbled to be able to get to come here today and honor Kim.”

Williams was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame by Garth Brooks in 2012.