Son of Washington County, Tenn. sheriff transferred to ‘non-law enforcement civilian position’

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The son of the Washington County sheriff, who was seen on video slapping a handcuffed man in 2018, was “transferred to a non-law enforcement civilian position” last month, according to sheriff’s office personnel documents.

The documents reveal that Edwin Graybeal III was moved to the new position effective May 26 and list his father, Sheriff Ed Graybeal, as his supervisor.

Edwin Graybeal was sentenced last month to 11 months and 29 days of probation after he pleaded guilty to one count of simple assault. He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and write a letter of apology to both the victim and the county.

Graybeal was indicted after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after a video surfaced that showed him slapping a suspect in handcuffs at the Washington County Detention Center. He was suspended without pay following the indictment.