Son of Washington County, Tenn. sheriff pleads guilty to simple assault, other charges dismissed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The son of Washington County, Tennessee’s sheriff pleaded guilty to simple assault in Washington County court on Monday.

Edward Graybeal III pleaded guilty to one count of simple assault.

Graybeal’s official misconduct and official oppression charges were dismissed as a part of plea negotiations, according to Graybeal’s attorney.

Graybeal was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days to be served on probation. If his probation is violated, Graybeal will serve 75% of his sentence in jail.

He was also sentenced to complete TCI training and community service.

Graybeal’s charges stemmed from a video that showed him slapping a handcuffed man in 2018.

Graybeal had pleaded not guilty in December 2019 after being indicted on charges of official misconduct and assault.

Graybeal had self-reported himself after the video was sent to news outlets, and he was suspended afterwards.

