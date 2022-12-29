GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Looking to take the stress out of planning a wedding? One Bridal Fair returning to Greeneville intends to do just that during the first weekend of the New Year.

It may not be wedding season, but the ‘Something Blue Bridal Fair’ is right around the corner and is hosted by the General Morgan Inn.

While there, you can speak to the region’s best wedding planners and vendors. It’s happening on January 7th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Patricia Bohon sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss why this event is an asset to those wedding planners.

Tickets can be purchased here.