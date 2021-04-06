Some Sullivan County schools to hold memorabilia sales this Saturday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — How would you like to take a step back in time to reminisce on items from your high school days?

A fundraiser to support the new West Ridge High School ahead of its fall 2021 opening is taking place this Saturday.

The public will have the opportunity to show up at a few Sullivan County schools to look through items that they deem special. Memorabilia like trophies, plaques, and banners will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“There may be something that pops up. Brings back a memory,” said Sullivan South High School assistant coach and history teacher Sam Haynie, a member of South’s class of 1995.

Haynie hopes alumni will return to their old stomping grounds to purchase an item from their time as a student.

“Since I’ve been coaching here for so long, I’ve probably got most of anything that would be near and dear to my heart,” Haynie said.

A photo of the now Sullivan South coach still hangs in the hallway but will be removed for this weekend’s sale. Hundreds of other plaques, trophies, and pictures are already in the process of being removed from walls for Saturday.

“Each plaque or each trophy represents something every individual person or team over the last 40 years, so to give them the opportunity to come out and purchase a piece of history, something that can be important to them is pretty cool,” Haynie said.

Sullivan South assistant principal Dr. Nancy Burse said, “I hope the community gains the memories that we’ve had at the schools.”

Anyone who wishes to sift through memorabilia will be able to do so this Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The following schools will be taking part in their own sales:

Sullivan Central High School

Sullivan North High School

Sullivan South High School

Blountville Middle School

Holston Middle School

Colonial Heights Middle School

Sullivan Middle School

Those who plan to shop are asked to bring a mask and to socially distance themselves while looking for merchandise. The money will be used to support West Ridge.

“Since the schools are consolidating, we are taking each of the high schools and providing that to West Ridge,” Burse said.

Sullivan South High School assistant principal, Dr. Nancy Burse said,

Sullivan County Schools administrators tell me they will not hold items for people. Only cash will be accepted.