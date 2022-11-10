LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11.

On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have been burning in Lee County.

The Fall Hurd fire began Sunday, and the Hurd South fire began shortly after, Sweeney said. As of Thursday, the Fall Hurd fire was 100% contained after burning 220 acres. Crews are mopping up that fire and finishing line protection.

However, Sweeney said on Thursday that the Hurd South fire near the Tennessee-Virginia border has reached more than 330 acres in size and threatened structures in the area. Fire crews are working to protect the structures and estimate that the fire is 75-80% contained.

As of Thursday, no evacuations or injuries have been reported as a result of the Hurd South fire. Sweeney reminded anyone driving through the area to be cautious of smoke and to keep an eye out for emergency personnel.

In Wise County, incident commander Russell Proctor said his VDOF crews had achieved 100% containment of a 14-acre fire on Hammer Hollow Road. That fire, which began Wednesday, threatened several nearby homes and destroyed three outbuildings.

Proctor said crews are finishing mop-up efforts at Hammer Hollow.

According to Proctor, VDOF fire crews have been working non-stop for days as wildfires continue to impact the region. He warned against any outdoor burning and attributed several of the recent blazes to residents burning trash, brush and debris in their yards.

Until it rains, Proctor said all Southwest Virginians should refrain from any activity that involves burning. Storm Team 11 has predicted rain to move into the area Thursday evening.