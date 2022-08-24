JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After President Joe Biden announced student loan forgiveness for millions across the country, some here in the Tri-Cities worry it might not be enough.

The plan includes up to $10,000 in loan relief for individuals now making less than $125,000 a year or $250,000 for families.

Individuals who received Pell Grants can receive up to $20,000 in relief.

The plan also allows individuals with undergraduate loans to cap their repayment at 5% of their monthly income.

The plan has come under fire from Republicans, including some in East Tennessee.

Madison Forbes, a senior at East Tennessee State University majoring in corporate finance, said she should be covered by the plan.

“For me, $10,000 is enough, but for someone with $57,000 that’s just barely a dent,” Forbes said.

For individuals out of school like Kirsten Applegate, it’s a chance to start chipping away at thousands of dollars in student debt.

Applegate, now a nurse working in Kingsport, has thousands of dollars in debt from studies at Walters State Community College and King University.

“I went to school for about eight years and took out just under $100,000,” Applegate said. “I still owe quite a lot. Close to $80,000.”

Applegate said she was able to pay her monthly bill, which was about $350 she said. But she stopped paying during the moratorium on student loan payments during the pandemic.

She said finally paying off what would now be $70,000 under Biden’s plan is a different story.

“Probably close to when I’m dead. I hate to say that, but it’s probably the truth,” Applegate said.

Abigayle Sheets, a freshman at ETSU studying elementary education, said she takes out around $2,200 a year in federal student loans.

She would be covered under Biden’s plan, but said pursuing graduate school could put her over the edge.

“I’ll probably have to have a job and have to manage school as well, which is more stress,” Sheets said. “So have debt on top of that would be stressful.”

Applegate said the relief is necessary as the cost of college continues to rise.

“There are a lot of working degrees that we absolutely need. There’s plenty of brilliant people to follow in those footsteps to fulfill those degrees who can’t afford college,” Applegate said.

The federal moratorium on student loan payments was also extended to the end of the year.