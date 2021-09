HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials are asking some residents of the Hurley community in Buchanan County to evacuate as they assess a potential mudslide in the area.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says some in the 9000 block of Hurley Road are being asked to leave.

According to the sheriff’s office, the evacuation request is “out of an abundance of caution.”

Officials will give an update once they conclude their assessment.