Some frustrated with Carter County high school graduation plan

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County school system has released its plan for high school graduations and some are not happy about it.

All four county high schools will hold graduations at the State Line Drive-In on Highway 19E.

“If they have it there, i probably won’t go,” said Happy Valley High School senior Ty Pierce.

He, his best friend and seniors across the nation have given up a lot in their final months of high school.

TONIGHT AT 11: Carter Co. Students and parents are upset about limitations placed on graduation due to the location.



Hear from two Happy Valley High School seniors and a parent about their concerns…and what that parent is doing to try to change the situation. pic.twitter.com/187iU3pGkE — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) May 12, 2020

“Most of us hung out every day either in school or after school,” said Ty. “A lot of us played sports together and now it’s ending like this and that’s not really how we wanted it to go.”

Now- frustration surrounding what was supposed to be the biggest moment of all… graduation.

“I’m very disappointed,” said Slone. “I feel like they didn’t consider anything we had to say.”

All four Carter county high school graduations will be held at the Stateline Drive-in. While it falls under Governor Bill Lee’s guidelines, it does have capacity constraints- only allowing one car per senior.

“I have many siblings. My mom and dad and then four kids can’t fit in a car,” said. Slone. “You can’t really throw people in the trunk either.”

He’s worried he will have to choose between his siblings and grandparents.

“I feel like I can’t choose. Some kids don’t really want to go,” said Slone. “I kind of agree with them.”

Ty is in a similar situation. “That will really put a hurting on my family because a lot of people that planned on coming. And my parents are split up so you couldn’t fit most of my family in one car,” he said.

Another issue parents are running into- the timing of the ceremony.

“You’ve got them all during the week nights and you’re going to take an hour to two hours. so, you’re looking at 10, 11 maybe even 12 o’clock at the latest getting out of there on a weeknight,” said Ty’s dad, Jimmy Pierce.

After all his son and other seniors have given up this year- he wanted to try to get administration to change their mind by creating a petition asking school leaders to poll the students.

“Parents from other Carter county schools- Hampton, Unaka, Cloudland,” said Jimmy. “There’s a lot of parents that feel the same way about being limited on the way the drive in is.

We reached out to Carter County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Ward for comment and have not heard back.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.