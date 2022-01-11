Some Bristol, Virginia school buses running late due to COVID-19 cases

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Some school buses in Bristol, Virginia are running late this week due to COVID-19 cases.

School superintendent Keith Perrigan said the school system is currently experiencing its highest number of COVID-19 cases so far.

As a result, buses are having to add stops on routes with drivers out sick. That’s on top of an existing shortage of bus drivers.

“We have a bus driver shortage anyway, and so we’re constantly trying to hire bus drivers,” Perrigan said. “If you have a couple folks that are out, normal sickness or because of COVID with an isolation or a quarantine, it can certainly hamper the logistics that go along with that.”

Bristol, Virginia Public Schools added 16 new cases among students and staff on Tuesday in addition to 20 cases added yesterday. Last week, the school system reported 13 new cases between Tuesday and Thursday.